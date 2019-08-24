81-year-old Kroll’s West waitress reflects on 60 years at restaurant

The average person works 90,000 hours in their lifetime, that’s about 43 years if you work the average 40-hour work week.

By the age of 30 most people will have had seven or eight jobs.

But not Vicky Lepak, a fixture at Kroll’s West.

She’s approaching yet another milestone in her time at the Green Bay eatery.

“I guess the good Lord has given me the strength,” says Vicky. “I got aches and pains, Arthur doesn’t wanna leave my body sometimes. When I first started I was a young chick and now I’m an old hen.”

But after 60 years of frying, flipping and filling burgers Vicky has yet to fly the coop.

It’s actually what keeps this 81-year-old young.

“It gets me out of the house. I love the customers, I love all the help, our boss is a wonderful man, Mike Wier. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Vicky started at Kroll’s when they were located in downtown Green Bay.

It was November 5, 1958, a time when things were a little different.

“Wages were $.50 an hour, Kroll’s hamburgers were six for a dollar,” says Vicky. “We used to make a dollar in tips and that was wonderful! How times change.”

Vicky has made some friends along the way, but only one person is still around from when she started.

“Vicky was my first boss at Kroll’s a long, long time ago,” says Kroll’s owner Mike Wier. “She taught me how half to 3/4 of what I ever learned about this business and she’s been a spectacular person to work with. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Does Vicky plan to stop working anytime soon?

She says, “Nope. Unless I can’t walk, then I’ll give her up.”