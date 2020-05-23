81-year-old Sheboygan Falls woman dies after traffic accident on Thursday

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that one of the two women involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon has died.

Police say that at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to an incident on State Highway 28 at County Trunk A in the Town of Sheboygan.

After further investigation police determined that a westbound vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sheboygan Falls woman failed to stop for a traffic signal and struck another northbound vehicle operated by a 51-year-old Sheboygan woman.

Officials say both of the woman were taken to a local hospital.

The 80-year-old woman was later reported to have passed away due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following law enforcement departments, Kohler Police Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, and the Town of Sheboygan Fire Department.