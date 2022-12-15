HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.

Authorities say a woman was trapped in the vehicle. She ended up dying as a result of the injuries from the crash. The woman was identified as an 81-year-old from the Cecil area.

The initial investigation reportedly showed the vehicle was going westbound on Townline Road when the woman lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch.

The vehicle hit and tree and then apparently rolled over. The road conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be wet and starting to be ice-covered.

The crash is still under investigation, and no additional information was released. Local 5 will continue to update this story.