BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 82-year-old Brown County man is dead after reportedly being hit by three different vehicles early Monday morning.

In a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 12:56 a.m. to 3144 Main Street in Bellevue for a report of a man on the road that may have been hit by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived they found the body of an 82-year-old man that lived nearby and was believed to be hit by three different vehicles.

Through further investigation, authorities say they have identified and found the first vehicle and driver to hit the man but still need help to identify the other two vehicles.

The first vehicle is a light-colored SUV, but the make and model are unknown. The second vehicle is an unknown make and model of a dark-colored pickup truck pulling a trailer that didn’t have working lights.

Officials say both vehicles fled the scene after hitting the man and anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No names are being released and the incident remains under investigation. Local Five will update this story when more information is released.