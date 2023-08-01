BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have identified the 82-year-old man who died following a crash on July 31.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the pedestrian and vehicle crash that happened on July 31 was identified. Authorities say that 82-year-old Kenneth Kraynik was the pedestrian who died.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. on July 31 to the 3100 block of Main Street in Bellevue for a report of a man on the road that may have been hit by a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing. However, authorities now believe that only two vehicles were involved. One of the operators of the vehicle was identified, but authorities say they are still looking to talk to the driver of the pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-4382.