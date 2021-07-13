85% of Wisconsinites 65 and up have received vaccine, active cases over 2.5k

TUESDAY 7/13/2021, 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 613,894 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,357 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,565 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 63 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 83 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 302 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Total positive cases 614,057 613,894 (+295) Received one dose of vaccine 2,957,821 (50.8%) 2,955,527 (50.8%) Fully vaccinated 2,798,511 (48.1%) 2,795,830 (48.0%) COVID-19 deaths 7,360 7,357 (+0 new confirmed) Active cases 2,533 2,422 Recovered Cases 603,790 603,742 Ever hospitalized 32,562 32,544 NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 83 patients. Of those, 26 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 31.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 29, DHS is reporting a total of 6,809,515 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,686,736 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, July 7, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 2 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 52 are experiencing medium, while 18 are in the lows.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high coronavirus activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, and Menominee are seeing no significant change.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.