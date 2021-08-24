88-year-old arrested for 4th OWI after driving on wrong side of road in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Trooper arrested a man after they pulled over a vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road in Fond du Lac.

According to authorities, on August 23 around 9:40 p.m., 88-year-old Arthur Aigner, who is from Fond du Lac, was arrested for his fourth OWI after driving on the wrong side of the road. Aigner was driving the wrong way on Rolling Meadows Drive near the BP gas station.

Aigner reportedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day, and after a field sobriety test, the Wisconsin State Trooper saw indicators of impairment. Aigner was then placed under arrest and transported to the Fond du Lac County jail.

Besides getting charged with his fourth Operating While Intoxicated charged, Aigner was cited for operating left of center.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.