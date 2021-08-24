FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

88-year-old arrested for 4th OWI after driving on wrong side of road in Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Trooper arrested a man after they pulled over a vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road in Fond du Lac.

According to authorities, on August 23 around 9:40 p.m., 88-year-old Arthur Aigner, who is from Fond du Lac, was arrested for his fourth OWI after driving on the wrong side of the road. Aigner was driving the wrong way on Rolling Meadows Drive near the BP gas station.

Aigner reportedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day, and after a field sobriety test, the Wisconsin State Trooper saw indicators of impairment. Aigner was then placed under arrest and transported to the Fond du Lac County jail.

Besides getting charged with his fourth Operating While Intoxicated charged, Aigner was cited for operating left of center.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly dominates; FVA & FRCC highlights

High School Sports Xtra: Pulaski wins Game of the Week