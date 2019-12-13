89-year-old Sheboygan resident struck while crossing street

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An 89-year-old Sheboygan resident was taken to Froedtert Hospital for critical injuries after being struck while crossing the street.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, around 9 p.m. on December 12 officers responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of 6th Street and New York Avenue.

Officers say a 67-year-old man was driving south on 6th Street while approaching the uncontrolled intersection. An 89-year-old Sheboygan resident was crossing the street and was struck.

The driver remained on scene, and the pedestrian was transported with critical injuries to Froedtert Hospital and the investigation continues into this crash.