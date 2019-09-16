8th annual Adventist Jr. Academy Car Show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Car enthusiasts in the area came to check out some cool cars on Sunday.

The 8th annual Adventist Jr. Academy Car Show was held at the school from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1422 Shawano Ave. in Green Bay.

The event featured old to new cars along with trucks and motorcycles for visitors to view.

Children were able to bring non-motorized vehicles to enter in the show for free.

Event organizer Robin Breedis-Ondrejka explained how she has kept the show going for all these years.

“I usually print off about a thousand flyers a year and I give out a thousand flyers,” said Breedis-Ondrejka. “I go to car shows myself. I have a ’76 Camaro, so I’m going just about every weekend, and I hand them out at the shows that I go to.”

The funds raised from the car show goes towards projects done at Adventist Jr. Academy.

