8th annual “Feed the Homeless BBQ” feeds nearly 500 Green Bay residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay transitional organization made a difference for some of our forgotten on Saturday during the 8th annual Feed the Homeless BBQ event.

During this health crisis, many shelters have closed their doors putting those with nowhere else to go back on the street. However, Pastor Manuel Rico and his staff have kept their doors open. As a thank you, residents at the Transformation House put on a BBQ to feed the homeless.

The organization provided nearly 500 hot to-go meals for the homeless and their families free of charge.

Transformation House Executive Assistant Director Lisa Anderson-Bero shares, “We like to put on this event for the Transformation House guys to give back and so it’s an opportunity for them to get out and serve the community that has continually served them.”

