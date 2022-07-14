FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Does your child love spending time outside getting dirty? At the Filthy Fun Kids Run they can get a medal for it.

The 8th annual Filthy Fun Kids Run, hosted by the Fox Crossing and Neenah Parks & Recreation Departments, is all set to get messy this Saturday, July 16.

With distances as short as .65 miles all the way up to 1.6 miles. the adventure course is filled with obstacles including mud baths, creek crossings, and climbing walls.

Filthy Fun Kids Run mud pit (Photo credit: Fox Crossing Parks & Recreation Department)

The event is held at O’Hauser Park in Fox crossing and each run begins at the Pig Pen located next to the O’Hauser Park South Pavilion.

A Filthy Fun Family Run will take place after the varying starts for kids of all ages.

Ages 11-17 8:30 a.m. – 1.6 miles

Ages 9-10 8:45 a.m. – 1.6 miles

Ages 7-8 9:15 a.m. – 1.2 miles

Ages 4-6 10 a.m. – .65 miles

Filthy Fun Family Run 11:30 a.m. – .65 miles



Filthy Fun Kids Run Map

For more information, including how to register, click here.