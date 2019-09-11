9/11 events happening Wednesday throughout NE Wisconsin

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) 18 years ago, our country suffered one of the most devastating attacks in history.
9/11 is a day that we will never forget, and several groups and organizations are rallying together Wednesday to honor the thousands of lives lost that day.
- The Green Bay Police Department took part in a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. with the TSA Honor Guard at Austin Straubel Airport. That time is when the first tower was hit. A piece of steel beam from one of the fallen twin towers will also be on display at the airport all day long.
- Meanwhile, firefighters and first responders in Greenville are also holding a public observance at the September 11th Memorial on Parkview Drive. The fire chief will speak to those in attendance, followed by a moment of silence and bell ceremony. It begins at 6 p.m.
- Students at Green Bay West High School will join firefighters at their 4th annual 9/11 bleacher climb. Students and staff members will walk the bleachers 11 times, which is just 1/10 of the 110 stories firefighters walked up in the twin towers. The bleacher climbing will take place all day, with the ceremony beginning at 9:45 a.m.
- First responders in Oshkosh are honoring the fallen by hosting a blood drive. In the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive,” the Oshkosh Police and Fire departments will go head-to-head in a friendly competition. Donors will be asked to choose to donate for either the fire or police department. If the fire department receives more donations, officers will deliver donuts to the firefighters. If the police department wins, fire crews will be delivering chili to them. It all takes place at the Oshkosh Fire Station on East Murdock Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.