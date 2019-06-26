9/11 group to pay off Lundgaard mortgage

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) — A 9/11 memorial group announced Wednesday they will pay off the mortgage on Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard’s home.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established in memory of a New York firefighter who laid down his life on September 11, 2001.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department who married his high school sweetheart, Lindsey. The couple had three sons: Evan, Logan, and Ryan.

Lindsey says, “Tunnel to Towers taking over my mortgage is amazing. It allows me to focus on my children and grieving the loss of my husband. It is truly amazing.”

Mitch was reportedly moved by the September 11 attacks. He was a sophomore as an Architecture Major at UWM when America was attacked.

The next year, he left college to go to school at a technical college to pursue a new career in Fire Science.

“He never looked back and LOVED being a firefighter,” Lindsey says.

“While it won’t ever replace Mitch it certainly will help secure the family’s future,” said Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen.

In addition to supporting the families of first responders, part of the Foundation’s mission is to ensure Americans never forget the sacrifices first responders made on September 11.

The Foundation says the money already raised in Mitch’s honor will go to the family’s future needs. Donations are being accepted by Tunnel to Towers to help pay off the mortgage and all donations will go directly to this effort.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation made this announcement ahead of the Foundation’s 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit Arrives at Celebrate Waupun.

The Foundation invites everyone to go to tunnel2towers.org and join us in our mission.