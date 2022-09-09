GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s department of Veteran Services and “Vet for Vets” held a 9/11 memorial march. Veterans say 9/11 is a day that they will never forget.

“I served from 2011 until 2015 in the United States Marine Corp and 9/11 is the reason why I joined,” said Vets for Vets president Jason Lackowski.

Marchers gathered at the Kress Center to honor first responders and victims of 9/11. Lackowski says he was in fourth grade when our nation was attacked, and it inspired him to serve our country.

“That day sucked, it really sucked, three thousand people died, it shouldn’t have happened, but it did. And like I said, it is the reason I joined, and it brought America together at a time where it was needed, and we did a lot of good overseas,” said Lackowski

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s chancellor says he and his staff are honored to pay their respects to those who serve.

“I’m really proud of the fact that we serve so many veterans at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and I think it’s a really important part of our public mission. It is something that we take very seriously here to make sure that we are giving back to our veterans and providing them opportunities to have great careers after their time in the service,” explained chancellor Mike Alexander.

The University plans to host more events for Veterans in the future.