9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field goes virtual because of COVID

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) For the past 8 years a memorial stair climb has been held at Lambeau Field to honor the hundreds of firefighters killed on 9/11. But this year COVID has caused organizers to take the event online and they’re hoping supporters will follow.

“It’s a very somber day,” said Green Bay Metro Firefighter, Lt. Shauna Walesh.

Walesh was in second grade when terrorists attacked the twin towers in New York.

“Nineteen years ago I was sitting in a library watching this on an AV unit pushed into the library,” she said.

And while young, she remembers the horror of that day and recalls its impact on her future.

“This event kind of drove me to come into this kind of work,” she said.

“There were over 3,000 civilians killed, upwards to 70 police officers and for us, 343 firefighters in New York that were killed,” said Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton.

“It’s the largest fundraiser for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation throughout the country. They do it throughout the country and ours is the largest,” Litton said.

But this year Pierce Manufacturing and Green Bay Metro won’t be welcoming thousands of supports as they climb the stairs in the Lambeau bowl. Yet they are asking everyone to still join them online.

“I think for this year, it’s appropriate to do it virtually,” said Walesh.

Pierce Manufacturing has set up a website to accept donations and urges everyone to virtually walk alongside those in fire service.

“I would challenge everyone to go on and make whatever kind of contribution you can,” Litton said.

Money to help the families of fallen fire heroes, like those killed on 9/11.

Organizers hope to raise $125,000. Visit this link to make a donation.