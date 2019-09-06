9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event coming to Lambeau Sept. 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department are hosting the 7th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday at Lambeau Field.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to assist the families of fallen firefighters and provide resources with the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths.

The event, from 8 a.m to 2:30 p.m., is a tribute to the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2011, at the World Trade Center.

The Stair Club is not a timed race and firefighters, their families, and community members are welcome to participate.

Each climber is given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen firefighters to symbolically complete their journey to save others.

More than 2,000 participants from across the U.S. will ascend the steps of Lambeau Field to climb the equivalent of 110 stories – the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers.

Participants are asked to enter through the Kwik Trip Gate. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m.

An opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. with the approximate start of the climb set for 9:30 a.m.

For more information about Pierce Manufacturing, the NFFF, and the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, visit www.piercemfg.com/climb.