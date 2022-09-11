GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Firefighters, law enforcement officers, community members, and 9/11 survivors joined the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Pierce Manufacturing for the tenth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb.

Over 2,000 participants climbed their way up and down the stadium bowl at Lambeau Field to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Among the participants were Donna and John Kneeley who are survivors of the 9/11 attacks. They were on the 77th floor of the World Trade Center’s north tower when a plane crashed into the building on Sept. 11, 2001. They said initially they didn’t really know what was happening and calmly began to descend the stairwell in the building.

The Kneeley’s described feeling a “jolt” when the plane crashed into the tower about 15 floors above them. They said they initially thought it was a prop plane not a commercial airliner that terrorists had hijacked.

Donna was six months pregnant at the time.

They said they didn’t see very many people in the stairwell with them initially and later realized it was likely because people above them were trapped.

“At the 29th floor we met our first firefighter on his way up and Donna asked him what had happened, and he said a plane hit the building, actually two planes hit the building,” said John Kneeley.

They made it to the lobby which they described as looking like a war zone.

“There was a SWAT team member and he was saying just keep walking keep walking don’t look up,” said the Kneeley’s. “And what’s the first thing that you’re going to do when somebody says don’t look up and that’s when we realized how serious it was.”

The Kneeleys were able to escape the tower before it collapsed. However, they said they had only made it a couple blocks away before the buildings collapsed so they got caught in a huge, thick cloud of dust from the impact.

“We were engulfed in that cloud of dust and for us that was the scariest part because we thought we were going to suffocate in that cloud,” said the Kneeleys.

The Kneeley’s said they recalled firefighters passing out Snapple’s and paper towels. Initially they didn’t know what the paper towels were for but soon found out that they could cover their mouths with the paper towel to help them breathe better in the dusty air.

Twenty one years later, the Kneeley’s are at Lambeau Field with a group of their friends for the annual 9/11 memorial stair climb to honor the New York City firefighters for their sacrifices and to remember all who died in the attack.They told Local Five News that they still think about that day almost every day.

This is the second year that they have participated in the event.

“What the firefighters gave so we could be here is kind of hard to process their sacrifice made it possible for us to be here and still have our family,” said the Kneeleys.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks including 343 firefighters.

Climbers at the event scaled the equivalent of 110 stories worth of stairs which is how tall the Twin Towers were. When climbers reached the equivalent of 78 stories, they rang a bell to honor a fallen New York City firefighter. The 78th floor was the the highest any firefighter was able to make it on 9/11.

Firefighters from fire departments from all over Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula came to participate in this event and many firefighters wore full gear as they climb.



“It was very touching I’m not going to lie I’m a guy of very few tears and I had a tear in my eye the whole time just remembering all of the tragic events,” said Trevor Anderson of the Howard Fire Department.

Anderson carried an American flag over his shoulder as he completed the climb. He and other members of his department do a separate 11-mile walk each year on 9/11 to honor those who lost their lives on that day.

“At our fire station we have a little piece of ivy from the World Trade Center and I look at it everyday my way of remembering their name (the firefighters),” said Anderson.

Chad Miller who works for Pierce Manufacturing and is a volunteer firefighter, said watching the bravery of the New York City firefighters inspired him to become a firefighter himself.

“It’s a very emotional somber event and you really think about what that guy (the firefighters on 9/11) went through on that day,” said Miller.



