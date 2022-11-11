CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.

Deputies say that a 61-year-old man from Potosi was driving a 1994 Peterbilt with a loaded cattle hauler on the ramp when he pulled onto the shoulder to stop.

The release states that the shoulder was soft and the tractor-trailer began to slide down the embankment, causing the tractor-trailer to tip over onto its side.

The cattle hauler had 38 Holsteins in total, nine of which had died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

No other information was provided.