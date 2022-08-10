NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday morning, officials say that a transit van, which was carrying nine people, went into a ditch, then crashed into a parked truck in a parking lot near STH 54 in New London.

The New London Police Department says that the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on August 9 and that the van was traveling northbound on CTH S when it crossed the center line and entered the ditch.

All nine people were transported by ambulance to either ThedaCare New London or Neenah. Officers say that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Authorities believe that alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

No other information has been released.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story if more details become available.