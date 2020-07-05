GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

9 residents displaced after apartment fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine people have been displaced after a fire starts within a 16 unit apartment building on Saturday night.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 8:30 p.m., crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road for a report of a fire in a 16 unit apartment building.

Arriving crews said they observed fire coming out of a second-story window and due to the fire being within the apartment building and the hot weather, additional fire units and ambulances were requested.

Upon arrival of the first engine, the fire is said to have been quickly knocked down.

No injuries were reported. Officials said around $100,000 of damages and repairs were left as a result of the fire.

Officials shared that heavy fire damage was done to a second-floor apartment unit that is believed to be the location where the fire started.

Four other units have been affected by water and smoke damage as well. The Red Cross is assisting a total of nine people who have been displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Green Bay Fire Marshalls. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

