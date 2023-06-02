COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old is dead after being hit by a semi-tractor at an intersection in Outagamie County.

According to a release, on Friday at 3:08 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the intersection of Washington Street and Wallace Street in the Village of Combined Locks.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 9-year-old girl from Kimberly was crossing Washington Street when she was hit by a semi-tractor driven by a 59-year-old Kaukauna man.

The girl was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the semi-tractor remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The intersection was reportedly closed for around four hours for evidence collection and crash reconstruction. Witness reviews and security camera footage suggest that speed was not a factor.

This remains under investigation at this time, and no additional details were provided.