9-year-old girl dies in rollover crash, driver arrested in Manitowoc Co.

(WFRV) – The Manitowoc Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal car crash.

The crash happened Monday, February 8 around 8:40 a.m. when officials responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I-43, south of Middle Road in the township of Manitowoc Rapids.

According to the investigation, a 51-year-old woman from Manitowoc was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous northbound on I-43 when she lost control and went into the ditch.

The SUV overturned and a 9-year-old girl who was a passenger was ejected from the car. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for injuries and was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating after revocation- causing death.

The crash remains under investigation.

