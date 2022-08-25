EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.

The child ended up getting airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with serious injuries. Authorities said that three children were chasing kittens in a barn when two of them climbed onto two large hay bales.

The 9-year-old stayed on the ground. The two hay bales ended up tipping over and trapped the child. Two adults were able to remove the child from underneath the hay bale.

Officials mentioned that the incident is not considered suspicious and no other children were injured.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.