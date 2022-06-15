GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is welcoming back their summer series, 90 Days to Discover. This event will give kids the chance to have something to do every day.

Families can enjoy new programming during their visits. Each week it will be a new theme, covering topics like fairytales and gardening. For the museum, summer is an important time and they want to ensure children are able to still learn.

Every day there will be a new project for kids to work on, they will get the chance to do some hands on learning while having some fun.

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is also tapping into kids’ creative side during the summer series, giving them an opportunity to create, paint, and even create their own book.

90 Days to Discover isn’t the only thing happening, they will be hosting fun summers events like Paint & Pizza, Storytime with Lilly, and special fitness classes.

Next week, the theme for the summer series is ‘Growing Up.’ Kids will learn about seeds, planting, fruits, vegetables, and the joys of digging in the dirt and growing plants. No registration is required for this event, you can visit their website for details.