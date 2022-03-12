(WFRV) – More than 900 miles of public roads within county forests across Wisconsin will be improved in 2022.

According to the Office of the Governor, thanks to funding from the County Forest Road Aid program, over $300,000 will be allocated to 24 counties across the state to help maintain and improve public roads in county forests.

County forest roads are defined by the U.S. Forest Service as any road wholly or partly within, or adjacent to, and serving the National Forest System.

“County forests provide great recreational opportunities across Wisconsin, and maintaining these roads not only helps tourism, but promotes industry and quality of life,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson.

Of the 24 counties receiving this aid, two of those counties can be found in Northeast Wisconsin. These counties are Marinette and Oconto.

Because Marinette County has 234 miles of eligible county forest roads, officials reported that the county will receive $82,134, which is the largest payment being offered to any county.

Oconto will receive $13,099.32 to help improve its 37.32 miles of eligible county forest roads.

“I’m glad to approve these funds because our county forest roads are a key part of this investment and our future. Our state takes immense pride in our abundant natural resources and these funds are an important tool in ensuring that folks are able to readily access our state’s forests and that communities have the resources to support the critical infrastructure needed to keep them accessible,” shared Governor Tony Evers.

A full list of counties and the amount of County Forest Road Aids being distributed is available here.