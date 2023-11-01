RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a frigid Halloween across Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop kids and parents from dressing up and enjoying the holiday classic.

However, some individuals are not allowed to participate in Halloween, such as sex offenders, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office went about and made sure that was the case.

On Tuesday, the Division of Community Corrections partnered together and conducted supervised checks on sex offenders residing within the county during Halloween trick-or-treat hours.

The sex offenders, who are under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, signed a Halloween Contract, which requires them to be indoors one hour before, one hour before, during, and after locally scheduled trick-or-treating.

Sex offenders are not allowed to participate in any Halloween and/or trick-or-treat activities and are required to be home during these times.

There were 91 Halloween compliance checks completed during the Racine County trick-or-treat hours. Deputies took four offenders into custody for rules violations. Three of them were for possessing Halloween costumes, and one for suspected drug use.

Additionally, there were two warrants issued for sex offenders who were not at their residence during the required time.

“The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to protecting and serving our community, especially when it comes to our children,” stated Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “I want to personally thank the proud men and women of law enforcement who worked hard so we could enjoy a safe, fun, and somewhat frigid Halloween.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office provided no additional details.