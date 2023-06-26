(WFRV) – 911 hang-up calls continue to plague law enforcement throughout Wisconsin, and many agencies are turning to Facebook to try and spread the word on preventing such a thing.

Several first responders have issued posts within the last week confirming the massive uptick in 911 hang-up calls.

This stems from a new software update to two of the biggest cellphone providers, Apple and Android. The Emergency SOS setting allows users to dial 911 by holding a button for a while.

In theory, the idea could save lives, but many are accidentally calling 911 and hanging up immediately. Because 911 was dialed, local law enforcement must check on the caller.

Many agencies have tried to combat the issue by sending text messages saying something along the lines of “This is the __________ Police Department. We received a 911 hang-up call. Is this an actual emergency?” There, callers can say no, but authorities usually say they get no response.

This requires a member of the agency to physically respond to the last known location of the 911 call, taking time and resources away from real emergencies.

The Neenah Police Department confirmed that so far in June, they’ve responded to 350 911 hang-up calls where no one has been on the line.

Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has also seen a significant uptick, with 625 hang-up calls in 2023. In comparison, deputies only received 287 of them in 2022.

Android recently updated its Emergency SOS features, preventing users from deactivating it. However, you can now play a warning sound that should alert you before dialing if it was activated by mistake.

Similarly, Apple has features where it will begin a countdown and alarm sounds. After the countdown, if you release the button, emergency services will be called.

Authorities are stressing that you should take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with your phone’s Emergency SOS settings to help reduce 911 hang-up calls.

If you call 911, law enforcement says you should stay on the line and notify the communications center that the call was an accident.

For more information about accidental 911 calls, look at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office public service announcement.