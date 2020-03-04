95 cats removed from Racine County home following large-scale surrender

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Almost 100 cats have been removed from a home in Racine County, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Many of the cats, who were living in “uninhabitable conditions,” will need medical treatment, says the Humane Society.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 95 cats had been taken from the home. The Humane Society is now asking the public for help in providing for these cats.

For more information on how you can help, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website.

Officials are reminding the public that if you believe someone is struggling with animal hoarding, it is important to reach out to get them support.

