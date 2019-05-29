95 veterans head to D.C. for 50th Old Glory Honor Flight

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a milestone for Old Glory Honor Flight, as they celebrated their 50th mission Wednesday morning. The organization is also celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

On Wednesday, 95 veterans took off from Appleton International Airport to head to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials made in their honor. The trip included 65 Vietnam War veterans, 28 Korean War veterans, and two World War Two veterans.

The flight is scheduled to arrive back at Appleton International Airport at 8:15 Wednesday night, and the public is encouraged to arrive by 7:30 p.m. to welcome them back home.

Parking is free and there is no admission. Thanks to all our veterans for your service!