$97K donated to Salvation Army thanks to efforts by Packers, Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over $97,000 was donated to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign thanks to the efforts and support of Green Bay Packers players, fans, and employees during 2019’s holiday season.

The Packers say the funds were collected during Packers Give Back Day as well as during autograph signings at the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers matched the donations during the autograph signings.

During Packers Give Back Day, Packers staff gout out of the office and gave back to the community. Employees rang bells at multiple locations in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, and De Pere. Throughout the day, fans and shoppers helped raise $23,867. The team matched up to $15,000, resulting in a total of $38,867 in donations for the day.

The Packers say that a total of $29,130 was collected during autograph signings in the Atrium. Thanks to Rodgers matching donations, the grand total of those signings was $58,260.

All proceeds, including the matching funds donated by the Packers and Rodgers, will go toward the Salvation Army’s efforts in aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay.