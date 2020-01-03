9th annual Blanketing Brown County kicks off, runs through January

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A community effort to help low-income families stay warm this winter is getting underway.

The 9th annual Blanketing Brown County drive will be kicking off on Friday, Jan. 3.

The program aims to collect blankets and bedding for families dealing with financial struggles.

Through the end of January, drop-off locations for new and gently used blankets can be found at multiple Green Bay area businesses.

Here is a map and list of the drop-off locations for Blanketing Brown County.