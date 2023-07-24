OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound in Winnebago County affected traffic Monday morning, and authorities are telling motorists to expect back-ups.

According to officials, a crash on I-41 southbound caused ‘significant’ backups and delays. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that the crash happened around 9 a.m.

Authorities also mentioned that Flight for Life and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The traffic flow is resuming and moving slowly, back-ups should be expected according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials also said that this is one of the busiest travel days of the year due to the opening of EAA.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.