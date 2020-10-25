FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Deputies search for Damn Yankees patron who fired single gunshot after verbal disturbance incident

LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help in locating an individual who shot a firearm after being involved in a verbal disturbance incident inside the Damn Yankees bar and grill on Saturday night.

According to the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., multiple deputies were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at Damn Yankees, in the Town of Liberty.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed that an intoxicated patron was involved in a verbal disturbance inside the establishment before they left the bar and returned to their boat.

The suspect believed to be a man, then allegedly fired a single gunshot in the air. Authorities say the suspect then left by boat west on the Wolf River to an unknown location.

No injuries were reported during the incident and officials believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger at this time.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it is actively conducting a follow-up investigation. If anyone has additional information pertaining to this incident, they should contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

