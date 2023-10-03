DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, Officials with the St. Norbert College (SNC) announced the passing of a former professor and the creator of the Packers’ original “G” logo.

According to a Facebook post from St. Norbert College, John M. Gordon was an art student at SNC before later becoming an adjunct assistant professor of art at the very same college.

School officials say that of his many accomplishments throughout the years, one of his most notable was helping to design the original Packers “G” logo.

The “G” logo, though altered a number of times through the years, has remained the Packers logo since debuting for the first time in 1961.

Gordon was 83 years old at the time of his passing.