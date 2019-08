LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old male is dead following a single-vehicle ATV crash in the Township of Ainsworth.

The incident happened Saturday at approximately 10:55 PM as The Langlade County Sheriff’s office along with Pickerel Fire and Rescue responded to the crash.

Emergency personnel provided medical aid to the sole operator but the life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The matter is still under investigation.