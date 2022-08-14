SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WFRV) – A breath of fresh air for a town that’s been through so much.

Back in June, the Town of Silver Cliff, which has a population of around 500 people, was ripped apart by an EF2 tornado after a strong line of thunderstorms traveled throughout the state.

As a result, several homes and municipal buildings within the Silver Cliff community sustained heavy damage with some of the worst damage happening to the town’s fire department.

In an interview with Town of Silver Cliff Chairman Bruce Weber back in July, he revealed that the damage to the fire station was so significant the town will have to tear it down and start over.

“All the structural steel. You can see the wind just pushed the building right in,” said Weber. “You can see the entire roof lifted up off of the beams.”

Weber estimated the cost of rebuilding this facility to be around two and a half million dollars and said that due to inflation the town is significantly underinsured.

Storm damage in Silver Cliff 6/15



But that’s not stopping community members from joining forces and doing what they can to help get this small town back on track.

On Saturday, a parade and picnic were held to support the town’s Fire and Rescue Auxiliary. The event included games for the kids, a paddle wheel, a raffle, booyah, a booze wagon, music, and so much more.

Local 5 got to speak with some of the attendees who said they were just happy to finally see a break in the clouds.