According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were arrested for driving while impaired over this past weekend. The weekend was described as ‘busy’.

Below is a breakdown of each arrest that happened:

Friday

Early Friday morning, there was a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Village of Westfield. When authorities found the vehicle, the driver appeared to be ‘heavily intoxicated’. A gun was also found inside the vehicle.

PBT results for the driver were reportedly .197. The driver was arrested for OWI-1st offense, going armed while intoxicated and unlawful conceal carry.

On Friday evening, a deputy reportedly saw a vehicle almost drive into the ditch on STH 82. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver reportedly showed signs of impairment.

Field sobriety tests were done and the PBT results were .127. This driver was arrested for OWI-2nd offense. Open intoxicants were reportedly found in the vehicle.

The third arrest on Friday happened after a traffic stop in Montello. Authorities say the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

The driver apparently admitted to smoking and was arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance-1st offense.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, there was a report of a vehicle that illegally used a crossover on the interstate. Eventually, the vehicle was found and PBT results were .245.

A firearm was also found in the vehicle and the driver was arrested for OWI-2nd offense and going armed while intoxicated.

A separate incident started with a traffic stop on I-39 and a deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver reportedly admitted to smoking before driving.

The driver was arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance-1st offense.

On Saturday night, a vehicle was stopped in Montello and open intoxicants were reportedly found inside the vehicle. The driver apparently appeared intoxicated.

PBT results were .149 and the driver was arrested for OWI-2nd offense.

Monday

Deputies responded to a reported accident in Westfield early Monday morning. Two different vehicles were involved with ‘significant damage’.

Authorities say that the drivers of each vehicle appeared intoxicated. The PBT result of the first driver was .154 and the second driver had a PBT result of .374.

The two were arrested for OWI-1st offense.

The safety of the community is the top priority of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. We ask that our community commits to planning ahead and finding a safe and sober driver to take them home. Driving impaired takes lives, and our deputies will continue to be out on the roads doing their part to make sure everyone is driving safely and sober. Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

