A call for peaceful demonstrations in Green Bay this coming weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Now that four former officers have been charged in the death of George Floyd, what’s next for the many calling for justice? Local 5 spoke with members of the community who say they just want their concerns to be heard, through peaceful demonstrations.

When Harry Sydney saw the video of the event that took George Floyd’s life – he was outraged.

“Made me sick, pissed me off, wanted to cry,” said Sydney.

And since that time, that incident has led to a worldwide cry for change unlike we’ve seen in decades. Sydney says these protests are necessary—a unified call to end police brutality and systemic racism.

“It’s different because it’s just not black people marching, it’s white people marching, it’s professional athletes saying wrong,” Sydney said.

This past Sunday night violence erupted after a day of peaceful protests. And with more events planned for the weekend many are urging those in attendance to remain calm.

“We want peace, we want justice,” said Paola Ruiz.

Ruiz was one of the organizers for last Sunday’s protests.

“We want for anybody that has been killed, abused, discriminated by the police department to really feel safe in our community,” Ruiz said.

She says she regrets the actions of the few that fueled the standoff with police and is working with others to avoid a similar situation.

“We’re trying to make sure that we have more leaders, so if I’m not there, somebody else with the right skills, the right mindset can lead,” Ruiz said.

And according to Sydney, in this fight for justice, aimed at enacting real change – if protesters want respect, he hopes they show respect.

“Nothing has been pushed like this. We have the opportunity to say the right things and get the door open,” Sydney said. “You can’t disrespect others and expect them to respect you.”