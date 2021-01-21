‘A celebration like this only happens once,’ Green Bay Botanical Garden reaches milestone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Botanical Garden is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with 2021 chalked full of fun events.

The Garden plans to commemorate the historic milestone with tons of festivities, reminiscing about their past, and looking ahead to the next 25 years and beyond.

“To see the Garden where it is now from where it began is humbling. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the help and passion of so many people in our community,” says Susan Garot, Executive Director.

Aerial view of garden development progress at Green Bay Botanical Garden circa 1997. (Photo courtesy Green Bay Botanical Garden)

Aerial view of the Garden (Kress Oval Garden, Lux Foundation Upper Rose Garden and Schneider Terrace) circa August 2019. (Photo courtesy Green Bay Botanical Garden/Andrew Gruesen)

According to a release, the Garden started as a dream by a few passionate plant lovers in the 1970s to create a community garden for everyone to enjoy.

It officially opened to the public in 1996 and has grown to 47 acres with 23.5 of those acres filled with 65,000 plants from Wisconsin and around the world.

Throughout 2021, the Garden is planning to commemorate everyone in the community who has helped them reach the milestone, including founders, members, volunteers, donors, sponsors, corporate partners, and visitors.

“A celebration like this only happens once. As your new chair, I’m looking forward to continuing the progress we’ve made so far and I am excited about the possibilities for the next 25 years,” says Diane Conway, current Board Chair.

Follow along at GBBG.org or their Facebook page, as they reminisce about the past and also look to the future, ranging from throwback articles, photos and poems, to monthly giveaways, an appreciation event in June, and a community birthday party in September.