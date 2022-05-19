GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ukrainians from our community gathered together on Thursday to hold an event that helped gather donations for people in need, while also preserving a cultural tradition.

May 19 is World Vyshyvanka Day. Vyshyvankas are embroidered shirts or blouses that are a fundamental element of Ukrainian traditions.

The group gathered at Preble Park in Green Bay to take pictures wearing their vyshyvankas with family and friends.

Afterward, the event moved to St. Matthews Orthodox Church to sort and box donations for Ukraine.

The offerings were provided by various schools and groups in the area who have been gathering donations over the past few weeks.

