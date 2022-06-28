DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Highway Department says they are seeing an increase in street signs and other traffic signs being stolen.

The department says they are seeing stop signs being removed or stolen, road work ahead signs, and other signs being taken. To replace one stop sign can cost over $300 and that is a chargeable offense. In a Facebook post, the department listed the possible penalties for stealing signs.

943.20 theft (class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 9 months in jail, a fine not to exceed $10,000, or both)

943.01 Criminal damage to property (class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 9 months in jail, a fine not to exceed $10,000, or both)

943.34 Receiving stolen property (class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 9 months in jail, a fine not to exceed $10,000, or both)

They go on to say that stealing signs can cause crashes and put workers’ safety at risk.

If you know of a missing stop sign, the highway department asks that you call the Door County Sheriff’s Office at 920-746-2416 to report it.