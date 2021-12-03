A Christmas miracle: Door Co. hosts first-ever Christkindlmarkt

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A German tradition since the mid-1500s, Christlkindlemarkt’s, also known as Christmas markets, have a long history of bringing joy, light, and fuzzy warm feelings during the bitter winter months leading up to Christmas.

Through the years, this tradition has made its way to the U.S., and now, for the first time, it is appearing in Door County. The Sister Bay Historical Society announced guests will be able to visit the Door County Christkindlemarkt from December 3rd to the 5th, and then again on December 10th through the 12th.

While the market will feature traditional German luxuries such as hot mulled red wine and booths selling northern European food and drinks prepared by three top-level Door County chefs, guests will also get a taste of Door County with local vendors selling one-of-a-kind handcrafted goods.

According to a release, the vendors at the Christmas market will include weavers, knitters, potters, photographers, jewelers, painters, woodworkers, and glass blowers.

Door County’s Christkindlmarkt will be held at the Corner of the Past Museum located at the corner of Fieldcrest Road and Hwy 57 in Sister Bay. Event organizers note that guests can park in the parking lot next to the former Shopko on Hwy 42.

Additionally, throughout the day and evening, a shuttle will continuously ferry attendees from the nearby parking lots to the event, bringing people quickly back to their vehicles on a regular schedule.

“Our goal is to help bring new visitors to northern Door County during a time of year that has traditionally been rather quiet,” said Fred Johnson, president of the Sister Bay Historical Society, “despite the abundant natural beauty at that time of year. We hope to impact early winter tourism while benefiting our local artisans and hospitality businesses for many years to come.”

For more information, visit the Christkindlmarkt Door County website.