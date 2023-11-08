GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an alternative medicine in the Fox Valley that may benefit veterans.

Acupuncture and massage therapy can help veterans alleviate pain. Acupuncturist Jim Rodowca at Acupuncture One in Greenville says “Acupuncture helps modulate the immune system. Oftentimes, pain is caused by inflammation, and acupuncture, by increasing blood flow and body heat can help get rid of inflammation.”

After receiving massage therapy and acupuncture after her time in combat, Army veteran Marialyce Dorman was inspired to become a massage therapist. She also feels it helps her mental health saying, “Massage [therapy] has helped me in so many different ways, to reduce my anger levels at various things to think clearly, my sleep has improved and various functions of my body.”

Rodowca also says what may work for some may not work for others, and it is important to consult your primary doctor before experimenting with alternative medicine.