APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A week full of free or reduced-cost activities will give families in the Appleton area plenty to do later in July.

The U.S. Venture Children’s Week in Appleton has announced that the community-wide celebration of kids will return for its 13th year from July 24 through July 30.

Signature events of the week include a Children’s Parade and a Playground Fair. Additional activities include a kids-hosted rummage sale, a fun run, fitness classes, swimming at area pools, ice skating, golfing, and much more.

“U.S. Venture Children’s Week allows us to showcase how much Appleton values kids and families in our community,” said the Executive Director of the Building for Kids, Oliver Zornow. “By offering so many free or reduced-cost activities in one week, this summer tradition creates an intentional space for families to imagine, create, play, and build lasting memories together.”

With so many activities to choose from, mark your calendar and make your itinerary now!

For the entire list of daily activities, click here.