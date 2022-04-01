GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This year’s Remarkable Women of Northeast Wisconsin Special was an emotional event for our four finalists and everyone involved. When Pearl Webster was named the winner it is no surprise her immediate reaction was to honor the other finalists.

She said, “We all should have won because I think they are all doing really fantastic things as well.”

It comes as no shock that Pearl would have such a humble reaction to this win, when she learned she was in the Final Four she was in disbelief.

Back in January she said, “Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to say.”

Pearl has always been a world-changer; her work transforming an old accounting building to a family shelter played a key role in her winning this year’s award.

“Homelessness is not on everybody’s agenda, even the concept of it,” said Pearl. “So there was a lot of education that accompanied trying to develop the project.”

Straight out of high school she headed down a path of caring for others, Pearl became a nurse and virtually eradicated tuberculosis for the Oneida people.

“I love nursing ,” said Pearl. “Nursing is still my number one passion to me there is nothing more satisfying than to help individuals.”

Despite loving nursing that much Pearl decided to step back to fully consume herself with the shelter project because she knew what her community needed was resources.

“I was aware of many indivduals that were couch surfing or on the streets or ouse to house kind of thing. So that was a great motivator for me ,” said Pearl. “A homeless shelter is the way. Not just a piece of it here, a piece of it there, but a full-blown shelter.”

Pearl left us all with some advice — check on your neighbors because they won’t always ask for help. And we know pearl’s family is ready for her to retire but she tells us she has a few years left before she settles down and starts quilting.