UPDATE: WIS 29 crash has cleared, all Eastbound lanes open

TUESDAY 06/22/2021 8;15 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Eastbound lanes on the WIS 29 have been reopened. The reported crash has been cleared according to the Wisconsin DOT.

The crash had occurred near the WIS 32 and the Eastbound WIS 29.

No addition details regarding the crash or cause of it have been released at this time.

TUESDAY 06/22/2021 7:39 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash near Green Bay closes left lanes on WIS 29 heading East

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin DOT announced Tuesday, June 22, the left lanes of the WIS 29 are temporarily closed.

The Eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for at least two hours due to a crash near Green Bay. The crash is placed near the WIS 29 and WIS 32, according to official reports.

Details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have not been released at this time. Local Five will be following this story and update this story as new details emerge.