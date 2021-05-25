UPDATE: I-41 Southbound crash has been cleared

TUESDAY, 5/25/2021 9:30 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- The crash on the I-41 heading southbound has been clear. No additional information has been released regarding individuals involved with the accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash off the I-41 near Fond du Lac leaves the Southbound right lane closed

TUESDAY 05/25/2021 9:05 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- The Southbound right lane on the I-41 is closed due to a crash.

On Tuesday, May 25, Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a crash on the I-41 near County OO. The right lane is temporarily closed and estimated to be closed for two hours.

The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing and no further information has been released. Local Five will have all the updates as more details emerge.