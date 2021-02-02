UPDATE: Menominee Tribal Detectives looking for person of interest in homicide case

TUESDAY 2/2/2021 9:10 a.m.

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Detectives are looking for any information regarding a person of interest for a homicide case.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, 29-year-old Bret Dodge is a person of interest and if anyone has any information to call 715-799-3881 or the local police department.

No other information is available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: A fight in Keshena leaves one dead, suspect in custody

TUESDAY 2/2/2021 8:31 a.m.

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police has a homicide suspect in custody after officers responded to a fight in Keshena.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, on Jan. 31 around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to Chief Little Wave Road in Keshena for a fight and a possible gunshot.

Officers located a male adult victim and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene and determined the victim to be deceased.

A suspect is in custody, and the identity of the victim is currently not released.

The investigation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.