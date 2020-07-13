A final goodbye to Miguel Duran

REDGRANITE, Wis. (WFRV) We first told you about Miguel Duran last January — a little boy with cancer who had a big dream.

Miguel wanted to earn a varsity jacket on Wautoma Highschool wrestling team. He received his wish and earned a letterman’s jacket.

Sunday was the final chapter in Miguel’s story, his celebration of life.

Dean Weiss, Miguel’s wrestling coach says, ” Miguel didn’t want us to mourn. He wants us to celebrate. So we’re celebrating the extended time we had with him.”

Iris Duran, Miguel’s aunt says, “It’s hard but I’m trying not to cry because I know Miguel wouldn’t want us crying. We’re here to celebrate his life we’re here to celebrate the memories that we have of him. Wrestling is what I think I’ll always carry with me because he was always willing to help other kids.”

Weiss adds, “I took him out hunting several times trying to harvest a whitetail and five minutes into the opening he’d be going where are these deer.”

Arlene Bialk says, “I’m going to carry all the memories with me. He was always happy. He was always smiling. He was the sweetest boy that you would ever meet. He was the bravest warrior that I had ever met and I will never ever forget him.”

Iris Duran says, “It’s beautiful to see all these memories it just hurts because they’re just memories.”

The irony of Miguel is that he’s proof somehow life continues on.

Weiss says, “This young man who was a fighter and we hope that everybody takes this away that there’s always something worth fighting for.”

After Miguel died, he wanted to donate his tumors for research at Children’s Hosptial in Milwaukee to help other kids with cancer.