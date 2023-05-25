MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A zebra at the Milwaukee County Zoo died after reportedly running into a fence post.

The Milwaukee County Zoo released a statement after one of its zebras passed away in the Impala Plains habitat. On May 24 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. a male zebra, identified as Stuart, died.

The zebra reportedly started his time in the habitat for the day and had been in the habitat multiple times this year, according to the Milwaukee County Zoo. While he was exploring, running and chasing the impalas in the yard, Sturat reportedly hit a wire containment fence pole.

The wire fencing reportedly surrounds the habitat and despite the ‘immediate’ response from the veterinary team, Stuart died from his injuries.

This tragic accident is a heartbreaking loss for the animal care team, and for everyone who cares about the Zoo’s animals. Milwaukee County Zoo

Officials say the focus is now on the well-being of the impalas and ostriches who share the habitat.

Stuart was reportedly born in 2018 at the Hemker Par & Zoo in Minnesota. He arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2019.

The full release can be viewed here.